Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 205,276 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,478,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,956.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 59,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded down $11.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.63. 36,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,014. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.08 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

