Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Walmart by 15.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 23,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 108,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,107. The stock has a market cap of $384.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

