Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 13,662 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.3% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,406 shares of company stock worth $7,923,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.80. 46,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.98. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

