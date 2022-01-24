Kings Point Capital Management Has $12.30 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

PEP stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

