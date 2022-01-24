Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $60.10. Kohl’s shares last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 399,928 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

