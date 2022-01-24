SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 8438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

SLGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,687,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

