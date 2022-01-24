Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.38

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

