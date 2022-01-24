Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $5.46

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.70. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 26,044 shares changing hands.

AUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

