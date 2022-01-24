Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.07 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for about $13.98 or 0.00040697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $159.63 million and $4.07 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001042 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001964 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001756 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

