Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 570 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $76,175,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 176,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

