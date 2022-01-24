Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Cut by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $129,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.66.

