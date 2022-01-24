iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $4.93 on Monday, hitting $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 90,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,057. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $151.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

