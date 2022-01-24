Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNI traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 93,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

