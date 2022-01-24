Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.
CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
CNI traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 93,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.