CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Insider Sells £2,850 in Stock

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) insider John Newlands sold 5,000 shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.78), for a total value of £2,850 ($3,888.66).

NCYF traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 56.20 ($0.77). 1,218,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,809. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 44.30 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.79). The company has a market cap of £256.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.42.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.