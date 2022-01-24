Brokerages Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Price Target at GBX 908.67

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 908.67 ($12.40).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 1,050 ($14.33) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.74) to GBX 940 ($12.83) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

HWDN stock traded down GBX 23.20 ($0.32) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 779 ($10.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 889.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 907.47. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 651.99 ($8.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.45). The stock has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

