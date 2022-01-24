Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

