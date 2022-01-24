Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 14,002 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.73.

American Tower stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,862. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.34. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

