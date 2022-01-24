Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,127 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,127 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $51,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.27. 91,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.