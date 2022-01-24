Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $12.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.71. 12,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.47 and its 200-day moving average is $445.91. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

