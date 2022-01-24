Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 613,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,363,973. The company has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

