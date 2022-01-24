Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Buy

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 89.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of Swiss Re stock remained flat at $$106.73 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $83.60 and a twelve month high of $106.73.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.