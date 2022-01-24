Unifty (NIF) One Day Volume Tops $2.91 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $33.23 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.34 or 0.00053390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.46 or 0.06503092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.34 or 0.99584811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006581 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

