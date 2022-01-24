Binemon (BIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.15 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $4.15 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.46 or 0.06503092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.34 or 0.99584811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

