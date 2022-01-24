Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $300.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Biogen traded as low as $214.82 and last traded at $218.41, with a volume of 44791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

