Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Post $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,743. The firm has a market cap of $617.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

