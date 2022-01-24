Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.01. 211,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,815. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.