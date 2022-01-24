Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Position Reduced by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,109 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 60,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is 20.13. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 17.15 and a one year high of 21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

