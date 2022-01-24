Kings Point Capital Management Has $19.65 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.81. 144,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

