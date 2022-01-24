Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,547 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 671,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,075,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

