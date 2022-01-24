Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 818,101 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 3.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $686,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 136,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

