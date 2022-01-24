The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,813 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $97,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.