Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 91,270 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,167,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,270 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,722,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after acquiring an additional 231,692 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 119,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,472. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

