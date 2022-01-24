Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.55 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded down $19.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $560.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $633.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

