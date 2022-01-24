Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $101,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.32 on Monday, reaching $294.85. The stock had a trading volume of 418,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,010,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.84 and a 200 day moving average of $343.98. The stock has a market cap of $820.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

