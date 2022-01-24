Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $1.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.01. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

TXN stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.99. 180,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $484,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 201.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

