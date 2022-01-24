PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $182.00 at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $187.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Shares of PPG opened at $154.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

