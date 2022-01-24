DPRating (RATING) Market Cap Reaches $410,444.43

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $410,444.43 and approximately $50,029.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00042527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

