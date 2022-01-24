Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.81. 315,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,854. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

