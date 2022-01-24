$77.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $77.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $67.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $254.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and have sold 112,037 shares worth $8,670,573. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.06. 5,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.38.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

