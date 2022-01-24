The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 732.50 ($9.99).

SGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($10.03) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 730 ($9.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($7.10) to GBX 570 ($7.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.82) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.29) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 767.20 ($10.47). The company had a trading volume of 2,209,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,602. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 556 ($7.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 807.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 750.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 11.63 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.