Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $977,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,271. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.