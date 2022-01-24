Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.66

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 1005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $768,803.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,626,144 shares of company stock valued at $127,982,555.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,271,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

