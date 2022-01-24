ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.79

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 7480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,900 shares of company stock worth $8,626,983 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

