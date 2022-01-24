Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average is $150.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Loop Capital cut their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

