Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.79. 8,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,890. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

