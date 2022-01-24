Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $158.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.20 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

