Barings LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,265 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $364,105,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $50,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.