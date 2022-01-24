W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 134.29%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

