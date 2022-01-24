iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,516,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,635,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.17. 14,713,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

