Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.36

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.75 and a beta of -1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after acquiring an additional 412,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

